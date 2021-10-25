Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Motorcyclist, 21, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 72, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Map showing the portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed during the crash investigation.
Map showing the portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed during the crash investigation. Photo Credit: Goggle Maps

Update: A 21-year-old man from Columbia, Pennsylvania, who was driving a motorcycle, was fatally hit on Monday at 12:29 p.m., according to police.

Three vehicles were involved, including the motorcycle, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Quarry Road and was struck by vehicles initially involved in the accident, police say.

Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours while police accident reconstructionist investigated the scene, police said in a statement.

Route 72 reopened at approximately 4 p.m., according to the statement.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident or events leading up to it are asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman, East Hempfield Twp. Police. 717-898-3103.

Original:

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed roadways in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed following the crash along the roadway, approximately at 12:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Quarry Road is closed at Fruitville Pike is also closed, according to WGAL News 8.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office confirms a coroner was called to the scene and at least once person is dead.

East Hempfield Township police were called to the scene according to dispatch.

Daily Voice has reached out to East Hempfield Township police who confirm officers investigating the crash remained on the scene about 3 hours after the crash.

The number of vehicles or persons involved in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.