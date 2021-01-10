Mother Of 3 Killed In Head-On Crash On RT 30, Woman Charged With DUI Homicide

A woman has been charged with homicide and a DUI for a fatal crash on Route 30 last Friday, according to court records.

Renee Emerick, 23, of Lancaster, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed one person and injured four others.

She was driving her silver Chrysler 200 heading east when she crossed the median and struck a Kia Spectra near the Malleable Road overpass on June 19 around 6:15 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

A crash investigation by West Hempfield Township showed the collision was "head-on with another vehicle at a high rate of speed."

Blood tests showed Emerick had marijuana and prescription medication in her system at the time of the crash, according to police.

She has been charged with the following:

F2 Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI (4 Counts)

F3 Homicide By Vehicle

F3 Aggravated assault by vehicle (4 Counts)

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense (3 Counts)

S Reckless Driving

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Careless Driving - Unintentional Death

S Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant (2 Counts)

S Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

S Operating A Vehicle Without Valid Inspection

S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury (4 Counts)

S Drive Over Divider

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Emerick was arraigned on Wednesday but her preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publication.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The woman killed in the crash was identified as LaToia Elizabeth Williams, 41, of York, according to the York County coroner’s office.

She was an active member of “Redemption International Ministries (Formerly known as First Assembly of God) where she alongside her husband led The Cord: Marriage Fellowship, had a teaching role in the children's, founded the Dance Ministry, volunteered with the Food Ministry, and various works within the church,” as stated in her obituary.

Williams was a 1997 graduate from William Penn Sr. High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education from Millersville University, graduating in 2001, according to her Facebook profile. She also is a Licensed Beautician who graduated from Empire Beauty School of York.

She was a teacher at several area schools, most recently she worked at Davis Elementary School as a Reading Interventionist, in addition to her work as a Beauty Consultant for Mary Kay since 2009, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband Trevor M. Williams and their children, Beautiful T. Williams, Trenton E. Williams and Marquis' Z. Williams; her siblings, Jamar Watts, LaCresha Drayden, Jermayn A. Glover, Exia T. Smallwood, NaTisha D. Preston and Latoya Miller, and a large extended family, as well as numerous friends and coworkers.

Williams Celebration of Life and viewing were held at Redemption International Ministries on July 16.

