Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

Mother Of 2, ID’d As Driver Of Car Fatally Crashed Into Central PA Home, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Stephanie Jo Herr and the area of the fatal crash in Lancaster.
Stephanie Jo Herr and the area of the fatal crash in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook- Stephanie Jo Herr

A mother of two is dead after crashing into a home in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to police.

West Hempfield Township police were called to the crash in the 3200 of Marietta Avenue just before 5 a.m., police said.

Stephanie Jo Herr, 30, of Quarryville, was the only occupant in the vehicle, police told LancasterOnline.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Herr was identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, according to WGAL News 8.

Herr’s death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries based on an external exam and her death was ruled accidental, the coroner told WGAL.

Her community is sharing about their loss on social media.

Herr’s mother has also posted several times, including how, less than two months ago her family gathered to celebrate her daughter’s 30th birthday and now they are mourning her loss.

She is survived by her mother, husband and two sons, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial details have not been released.

