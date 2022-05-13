'Most Wanted' Maryland Man Who Robbed Girl At Gunpoint In PA Arrested On Warrant: Police

A Maryland man accused of robbing a girl at gunpoint in Pennsylvania has been arrested on a warrant in Maryland, police say.

The girl had arranged to meet "an acquaintance to exchange personal property" in the 900 block of Lititz Pike on April 14, at 7:20 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police say.

The girl got into their car and "another passenger brandished a handgun and (forcibly) stole the victim's cell phone," police say.

She was able to escape unharmed; the driver and suspect fled the scene, but on Monday, May 4, the NLCRPD released the name of the suspect.

Jakobi William Frazier, 18, of Cecilton, Maryland, was arrested in Cecilton on May 8 on charges of felony robbery and a misdemeanor for possession of a firearm having been used as an instrument of a crime in connection with this armed robbery, according to the police.

He was transferred into Northern Lancaster County Regional police department's custody on Thursday, May, 12, an updated release by the police shows.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail, police say.

