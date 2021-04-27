More Than $122K Stolen From Lancaster County Horse Hospital

More than $122,000 was stolen from a Lancaster County horse hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police were called to investigate a theft at the Black Horse Animal Hospital in Kinzers, Salisbury Township around 9:45 a.m. on April 23.

Hospital staff informed PSP that unidentified suspects gained access to the Black Horse Animal Hospital's bank accounts and withdrew approximately $122,546.98.

The theft was committed via wire fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

