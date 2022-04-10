Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A 58-year-old man has been reported missing and he might be in danger, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

The State police are searching for Douglas Martin.

He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck with the PA license plate: ZME-9157, in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, according to a release by the state police.

Martin is described as being 6 foot tall, weighing 250 lbs., with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, s detailed in the release.

The police believe Martin may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Martin or his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania state police at 717-299-7650.

