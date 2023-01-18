Missing Lancaster Man Last Seen In York, State Police

A Lancaster County 38-year-old man has been missing for four days, authorities say.

Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and has last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following day.

He was a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with a Pennsylvania Registration of LFZ8544. The car has damage to the driver side and one front tire is replaced with a small spare tire, according to police.

Hesketh is known to stay in the Red Lion area of York County and sometimes into Maryland, authorities say.

Anyone with information on Hesketh's location is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station, at 717-428-1011.

