Missing Endangered Alert Issued For Lancaster Woman By Pennsylvania State Police

A 70-year-old Lancaster County woman is missing and might be in danger, authorities say.

Elaine Wright was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

Wright was driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot with PA registration LHS6689, the police detailed in the release.

Wright is described as:

Five feet, 2 inches tall

180 pounds

Gray hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing a white plaid shirt and black pants

She may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused, the police explain.

Anyone with information on Wright is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Columbia Police Department at 717-684-7735.

