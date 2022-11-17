Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dating Profile Helped Police ID Arsonist Who Endangered Children In Central Pennsylvania: DA
News

Missing Endangered Alert Issued For Lancaster Woman By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A 70-year-old Lancaster County woman is missing and might be in danger, authorities say.

Elaine Wright was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

Wright was driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot with PA registration LHS6689, the police detailed in the release.

Wright is described as:

  • Five feet, 2 inches tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Gray hair and blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a white plaid shirt and black pants

She may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused, the police explain.

Anyone with information on Wright is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Columbia Police Department at 717-684-7735.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.