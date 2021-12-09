Missing, Endangered Alert Issued For 83 Year Old Man: Pennsylvania State Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing man they believe may be in danger.

Robert Hodson, 83, of Lancaster County, was last seen in the first block of Dry Wells Road in Bart Township on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Hodson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, and was seen wearing blue jeans, grey sneakers, a burgundy turtleneck, and a brown coat, according to the release.

When he was last seen, he was driving a black four-door 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with license plate number ZRD-9215, according to police.

Hodson suffers from memory loss and has a pacemaker, according to police.

Police believe Hodson may be at special risk of harm and injury.

Anybody who has seen Hodson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Barracks at 717-299-7650.

