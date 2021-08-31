Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Feds Bust Stripping ‘Anti-Vax Momma’ Selling Bogus COVID Cards On Instagram
News

Millersville University Senior Charged With Sharing Child Porn On Dropbox

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Robert George Kiesel.
Robert George Kiesel. Photo Credit: Linkedin- Robert Kiesel

A Millersville University senior and dean’s list student has been charged with multiple felonies for distributing child pornography via Dropbox.

Robert George Kiesel, 21, of the 1120 block of Rawlinsvilles Williow Street, has be charged with five felonies for “distributing images and videos of child pornography on the internet,” according to Pennylvania State Police’s Central Computer Crimes Unit.

Kiesel is an Eagle Scout who currently works on Millersville University’s Mobile Research Robotics Team, according to his Linkedin.

Dropbox, the file sharing company, contacted state police about the images posted to its platform on Dec. 23, 2020.

A warrant was issued to search Kiesel’s home at the aforementioned address in Providence Township on July 22.

Kiesel was arrested, following an investigation of the electronic devices seized during the search, on Aug. 27.

He was charged with the following:

  • F3 Dissemination of Photographs or Film of Child Sex Acts (2 counts)
  • F2 Child Pornography
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (2 counts)

Kiesel was released from the Lancaster County Prison on $25,000.

His preliminary hearing has been schedule for Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.