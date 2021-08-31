Millersville University Senior Charged With Sharing Child Porn On Dropbox

A Millersville University senior and dean’s list student has been charged with multiple felonies for distributing child pornography via Dropbox.

Robert George Kiesel, 21, of the 1120 block of Rawlinsvilles Williow Street, has be charged with five felonies for “distributing images and videos of child pornography on the internet,” according to Pennylvania State Police’s Central Computer Crimes Unit.

Kiesel is an Eagle Scout who currently works on Millersville University’s Mobile Research Robotics Team, according to his Linkedin.

Dropbox, the file sharing company, contacted state police about the images posted to its platform on Dec. 23, 2020.

A warrant was issued to search Kiesel’s home at the aforementioned address in Providence Township on July 22.

Kiesel was arrested, following an investigation of the electronic devices seized during the search, on Aug. 27.

He was charged with the following:

F3 Dissemination of Photographs or Film of Child Sex Acts (2 counts)

F2 Child Pornography

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (2 counts)

Kiesel was released from the Lancaster County Prison on $25,000.

His preliminary hearing has been schedule for Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin.

