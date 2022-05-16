MD Teen Felon Underhouse Arrest Runs Out Of Gas In PA Driving Stolen Car: Police

A 16-year-old boy with a felony record has been arrested in Pennsylvania after running out of gas while driving a car he was accused of stealing in Baltimore, police say.

The 2013 Ford Fusion the teen was driving was spotted partially parked in the roadway at Auction and Graystone Roads in PennTownship around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14, by Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

He told police that he had pulled over because he ran out of gas and then gave the police a license that belonged to someone else, according to the police.

Police soon learned the car was stolen and were able to contact the victim and confirm this was their car and it had gone missing in Baltimore, the release details.

The teenager's parents were notified of the incident, police say.

When the teen was taken into custody he was found with marijuana and police learned he was under house arrest for felony charges in Baltimore, Maryland, according to the release.

New charges have been filed against him for this incident including a felony for Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle), as well as Possession of A Small Amount of Marijuana, unsworn falsifications, driving without a license, and underage alcohol possession, the release shows.

“He was placed in the secure Lancaster County Child Development Center,” and his name was not released due to his age, police say.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.