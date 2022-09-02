Contact Us
Man Was High On LSD When He Threatened To Shoot People At PA Nightclub: DA

Christopher Lee Perhach Jr.
Christopher Lee Perhach Jr. Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A man found with 88 tabs of LSD has been convicted and sentenced for threatening to shoot people at a central Pennsylvania nightclub, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Christopher Lee Perhach Jr., 29, of Bainbridge, was convicted in Nov. 2021 on charges of terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a controlled substance, and defiant trespass for an incident occurring in 2019, according to the release.

Mount Joy Borough police were dispatched to a disturbance at the former Watering Trough nightclub at 905 West Main Street on Sept. 14, 2019.

The dispatcher warned police that a man at the scene was refusing to leave and becoming violent.

Perhach tried to "fight multiple people, and threatened to shoot both a victim and the business," nightclub employees told police.

When the police arrived they found "Perhach in a rear parking lot screaming and tensing his muscles in a fighting stance," as stated in the release.

While arresting him, Perhach told the arresting officer, “I’m going to kill you."

When he was searched, police found 88 individual doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), which was confirmed through a positive lab test, according to the release.

A glass pipe containing marijuana residue was also found, officials say.

Perhach was sentenced to the maximum county sentence of 1 year less one day to 2 years less one day to be followed by three years of probation by Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle on Jan.18, the DA says.

