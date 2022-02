A 43-year-old man was stabbed at a central Pennsylvania night on Sunday, according to a report by WGAL News 8 citing police.

The stabbing happened at Rainmakers on East Chestnut Street on Feb. 27 just before 1 a.m., the outlet reports citing Lancaster City police.

The man was taken to a hospital for his non-life-threatening injury, the outlet says. An investigation is ongoing.

