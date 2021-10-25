Man Spins-Out, Slamming Into Car 2X, Utility Pole, In Fatal Crash, PA State Police Say

A 75-year-old man died in a crash Friday in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Red School Road and Main Street when the man, who was driving west-bound on Main Street in 2017 Sonic Chevrolet, pulled into the intersection towards a 16-year-old, who was driving a 2017 F250 SuperCab Ford, in the east-bound lane around 8:49 a.m., according to the release.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, both drivers swerved, but ultimately hit each other, according to police.

The 75-year-old's car then spun-out, striking the teenager's vehicle a second time, before slamming into a utility pole, according to the report by police.

The man, who’s name was not released, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a release by state police.

He died at the scene of the crash in Caernarvon Township, police said.

The 16-year-old did not immediately report any injuries but was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital to be evaluated, police said.

