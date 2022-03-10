Man Shot In Torso Twice In Central PA: Police

Contact Us
The 100 block of Stevens Avenue in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot in the torso twice in Lancaster on Sunday, 2 October, city police say. 

Lancaster City bureau of police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area near Stevens and East End avenues around 1:03 a.m., according to a release by the department. 

As officers responded, "additional information was provided via dispatch that there was a victim of an apparent shooting on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue," as stated in the release. 

Upon arrival, the officers located the man "suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen," police say. 

He was taken to a local hospital where his wounds were determined to be "non-life threatening" and he was released later the same day, as detailed in the release. 

Detective Stephen Owens is the lead investigator for this incident and the investigation is still open and active. 

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Bureau at 717 735-3301 to provide the information.

