Lancaster Daily Voice

Man Shot By Pennsylvania State Police After Threatening Officers With Blow Torch: DA

Jillian Pikora
1400 block of Union Grove Road, East Earl Township.
1400 block of Union Grove Road, East Earl Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was shot by Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday morning following an incident involving a blow torch, according to a The Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road, East Earl Township around 7:30 a.m., according to the DA.

Members of the United States Marshalls’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were serving multiple warrants for out on a man who was wanted for numerous charges to including the following, according to the DA:

  • Burglary
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Stalking
  • Simple Assault
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Intimidation of Victim/Witness Terroristic Threats

When members of the task force attempted to take the male into custody, the male threw cement bricks at the officers.  

Officers responded by using TASER devices "and other less lethal measures were also used," the DA says.

Then the man threatened officers with a blow torch-- forcing officers to retreat, according to the release.

The man entered a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but drove towards one of the officers, the DA says. 

"Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle striking the male. Officers rendered aid to the male at the scene," as stated in the release.

The man has been hospitalized and his current condition is unknown according to the DA.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting with the investigation.

