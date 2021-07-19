Man On Probation Arrested For Shooting Woman In Lancaster

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for the shooting of a 20-year-old woman, according to the Lancaster Bureau of police.

Taireeque Anthony Gant, 21, of the 200 block of Stone Mill Road, in Manor Township, is facing multiple charges including felonies after an arrest was made on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in 900 block of Union Street just after 11:00 p.m. on July 13th, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Upon arrival police were informed a woman had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Investigators learned that there had been an altercation involving at least two females and at some point the suspect fired at least one shot, striking the victim in the leg.

She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers identified Gant as a suspect based on evidence and witness statements at the scene of a shooting.

Gant was arrested at his home. He was on probation at the time of the crime.

Gant has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault (F-1)

Persons Not To Possess A Firearm (F-1)

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (F-3)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M-2)

He was held in the Lancaster County Prison and in lieu of $500,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300.

