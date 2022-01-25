Man Nabbed For 26 Robberies Across PA, NJ: Police

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for 26 robberies and burglaries across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to police.

Francisco Cartagena, 45, of Collingdale, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has been charged in connection with these robberies following a months long investigation and a warranted search of his home, according to a special release by the Manheim Township police.

Cartagena first came to the police’s attention when they were called to at least four forced-entry burglaries in the area of Cobblestone Lane, Waverly Avenue, and Darlington Court in Manheim Township over a four day period, starting on Nov. 3 according to a release by police at the time.

In each case, the suspect forced his way into a home– ransacking it– stealing jewelry, money and collectables, according to police.

To help track the suspect down, police release photos and videos from a neighbor's surveillance camera.

Cartagena was identified along with an unnamed co-conspirator, during the course of the investigation.

Cartagena was arrested outside of his home in Collingdale, Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Jan. 13, according to police. Their subsequent search of his home led to the recovery of many of the stolen items.

The burglaries took place in Lancaster, York, Dauphin, Cumberland, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties, as well as Burlington County in New Jersey, police say.

All of the charges against him have been consolidated and he will be prosecuted in Lancaster County, according to the release.

Cartagena is charged with the following according to court documents:

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present (20 Counts)

F1 Conspiracy - Burglary - Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present (6 Counts)

F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property (12 Counts)

F2 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

M1 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property (4 Counts)

M3 Conspiracy - Criminal Mischief - Damage Property (5 Counts)

S Criminal Mischief - Damage Property (7 Counts)

He has been held in the Lancaster County prison in lieu of $250,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m., according to his docket.

The following law enforcement agencies contributed to the investigation, according to Manheim Township police:

West York Borough police (York County)

West Manchester Township police (York County)

PSP Troop H (Cumberland & Dauphin counties)

Upper Allen Township police (Cumberland County)

Mount Joy Borough police (Lancaster County)

Northwest Regional police (Lancaster County)

Exeter Township police (Berks County)

Upper Merion Township police (Montgomery County)

Upper Dublin Township police (Montgomery County)

Lower Makefield Township police (Bucks County)

Collingdale Borough police (Delaware County)

The Pennsylvania counter drug joint task force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.