Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of I-81 In Central PA
News

Man Made Bomb Threat During Attempted Bank Robbery In PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The suspected bank robber and his vehicle
The suspected bank robber and his vehicle Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township police

A man who made a bomb threat while attempting to rob a central Pennsylvania bank is wanted by the police.

The man pictured, went to the drive-through window at the Fulton Bank on the 2400 block of Willow Street on Monday at 4:55 p.m., police say.

He showed the teller a note saying he had a bomb and demanded money, according to the release.

The man was driving a gray or black sedan, thought to be a 2019-2022 Nissan Altima.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.