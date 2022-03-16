Man Made Bomb Threat During Attempted Bank Robbery In PA: Police

A man who made a bomb threat while attempting to rob a central Pennsylvania bank is wanted by the police.

The man pictured, went to the drive-through window at the Fulton Bank on the 2400 block of Willow Street on Monday at 4:55 p.m., police say.

He showed the teller a note saying he had a bomb and demanded money, according to the release.

The man was driving a gray or black sedan, thought to be a 2019-2022 Nissan Altima.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.