Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: DOUBLE SUICIDE: Men From NJ, PA Found Dead At Gianni Versace's Former Mansion In Miami
News

Man Left Seriously Injured In Lancaster Co. Home Invasion; Attempted Homicide Charges Filed

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Newport.
Michael Newport. Photo Credit: Columbia Borough PD

A man was left for dead after a home invasion.

Michael A. Newport II, 34, of Lancaster County was arrested as the primary suspect in connection with the incident, according to area police.

Columbia Borough police responded to a call by a neighbor who found a man with serious head injuries and various other wounds on a front porch in the 500 block of Avenue W in Columbia on July 8th just before 11 a.m.

Police found the neighbor with the man-- who was suffering from an apparent injury to the left side of his head and numerous other contusions.

The man identified Newport as the suspect.

The victim claimed Newport entered his home through an unlocked door and chased him around the house while beating him up.

That same day Newport was located and felony charges were filed for aggravated assault and burglary.

The items stolen have not been made public.

It is unclear if the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

Since the time of the incident, the victim's status has declined--  going from seriously injured to critical condition.

The Lancaster district attorney approved new charges to be filed for attempted homicide on Wednesday.

He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,050,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Newport has been arrested on charges of threatening to terrorize others in previous years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.