Man Left Seriously Injured In Lancaster Co. Home Invasion; Attempted Homicide Charges Filed

A man was left for dead after a home invasion.

Michael A. Newport II, 34, of Lancaster County was arrested as the primary suspect in connection with the incident, according to area police.

Columbia Borough police responded to a call by a neighbor who found a man with serious head injuries and various other wounds on a front porch in the 500 block of Avenue W in Columbia on July 8th just before 11 a.m.

Police found the neighbor with the man-- who was suffering from an apparent injury to the left side of his head and numerous other contusions.

The man identified Newport as the suspect.

The victim claimed Newport entered his home through an unlocked door and chased him around the house while beating him up.

That same day Newport was located and felony charges were filed for aggravated assault and burglary.

The items stolen have not been made public.

It is unclear if the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

Since the time of the incident, the victim's status has declined-- going from seriously injured to critical condition.

The Lancaster district attorney approved new charges to be filed for attempted homicide on Wednesday.

He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,050,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Newport has been arrested on charges of threatening to terrorize others in previous years.

