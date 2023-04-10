Man Electrocuted In Tree In Central PA, Police Say

A 39-year-old man was electrocuted to death while tree trimming in Lancaster County on Saturday, April 8, 2023, authorities say.

Manheim Township Police and first responders were called to a report of an unconscious man in a tree in he 2100 block of Kentwood Drive at 12:48 p.m.

"One of the branches contacted a power line causing the male to be electrocuted," while he was tree trimming, according to the police.

Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police continue to investigate, "but no foul play is suspected," the police say.

