Breaking News: Crossbow Father-Son Murder-Suicide In Central PA, Police Say
News

Man Dies When Car Slams Into Central PA Home, Catches Fire

Daily Voice
Daniel Lewis.
Daniel Lewis. Photo Credit: Facebook- Daniel Lewis

A man died when he crashed his pickup truck into a home in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Police were called to the crash at a house in the 100 block of Kissel Barrick Road around 6 p.m.

The pickup truck appeared to be traveling at a high speed before the crash, according to a statement a neighbor gave to police.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the home engulfed in flames and a pickup truck inside the home. No one was home at the time of the crash," police said in a statement.

Daniel Lewis, 44, of Elizabethtown, was the driver of the truck who was found dead inside the vehicle.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department offered condolences to Lewis's family.

Lewis was the lead custodian at the Elizabethtown School District since Aug. 14, 2019, according to his Facebook profile.

He was a "loving father, faithful friend, hardworker, takes care of others needs before his own," he wrote on his Facebook biography.

He is survived by his daughters, his extended family and friends.

Funeral details have not been released.

Police said autopsy results are pending.

Please continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

If you have any information regarding the crash you are asked to contact police at 717-426-1164.

