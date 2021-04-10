Man Busted Buying Juveniles Vapes, Pods At Sheetz, Police Say

A Lancaster County man has been charged with corruption of minors for selling minors a vape, according to New Holland police.

Eric Antonio Ronda-Diaz, 45, Denver, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Saturday around 1 a.m.

Police spotted three juveniles sitting at a table outside the Sheetz convenience store while on a routine patrol in the 600 Block of West Main Street in Earl Township.

Officers observed an "older man" they later identified as Ronda-Diaz, exit Sheetz and "hand something to one of the juveniles," police said.

Police stopped the juveniles shortly afterwards.

The two females were 12-years-old and a male was 13-years-old.

The officers discovered that Ronda-Diaz had purchased a vape and pods for the juveniles.

The boy was found with the items. All of the juveniles were taken home without any charges.

The vehicle he had been driving was discovered to have an expired registration.

He has been charged with the following according to police:

M1 Corruption of Minors

S Furnishing Tobacco to a Minor

S Traffic Offense

A court docket has not been filed in the case at the time of publishing.

Ronda-Diaz has upcoming Common Court of Pleas dates for a DUI just two days prior to this incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.