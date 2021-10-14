Man Beaten To Death Outside Central PA Home, Alleged Assailant Charged With Murder, DA Says

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged with third-degree homicide in connection to a fatal brawl on Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The homicide charge was filed following the release of an autopsy report by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office on Oct. 13.

Brandon Schweers, 36, of the 500 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster, cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death to be homicide, according to the coroner’s report.

Schweers was stabbed during a brawl at 505 Pearl Street just before 7 a.m., according to the Lancaster City bureau of police.

The officers arrived to find him with visible injuries to his head and knee, as well as having difficulty breathing, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, Schweers told the officers that Aaron Robertson was the person who attacked with a knife and pepper spray, police stated in a press release.

Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of the 100 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster, was later identified and tracked down by police.

Robertson admitted to coming to Schweers' home with a knife and pepper spray and attacked him once he saw him sitting on the front porch, as Daily Voice reported.

Schweers died of his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

Robertson's updated court dockets shows he has been charged with the following:

F1 Murder Of The Third Degree

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

M1 Simple Assault

His formal arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

