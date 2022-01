A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police.

Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police.

Krammes was later arrested at his home and was released on $10,000 bail, according to the police.

