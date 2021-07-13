Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Man Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer In Lancaster
Man Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Rashawn Melendez
Rashawn Melendez Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 28-year-old Lancaster County man has been arrested for assaulting an officer while they tried to issue an arrest warrant on another crime, according to Manheim Township police.

Rashawn Melendez was arrested at Lancaster Community Park on Saturday at 12:40 p.m.

He was wanted by the East Hempfield Township police for Receiving Stolen Property.

Officers found him sitting on a bench in the park and attempted to apprehend him.

Melendez fled on foot and officers chased him.

One officer grabbed Melendez’s arm, but he spun around and struck the officer in the face.

The pursuit continued a short distance until Melendez fell.

That's when he surrendered, and was taken into custody.

For East Hempfield police department's crime he was wanted for originally, Melendez has been charged with a misdemeanor for Receiving Stolen Property and was to be held on $5,000 bail and having a preliminary hearing on July 19 at 9 a.m.

For the incident at the park he was charged with the following:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals
  • M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce
  • M2 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing for those charges was scheduled for July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

