Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Breaking News: 1 Hospitalized In Myerstown Building Explosion
Man, 46, Dies In Lancaster Dirt Bike Crash

Jillian Pikora
Philip Dickinson
Philip Dickinson Photo Credit: Facebook- Philip Dickinson

Illegal on road dirt bike riding has led to the death of a man in Lancaster, according to area police.

Philip "BuckNasty," also known as "Bucky" Dickinson, 46, of Lancaster, has died following a dirt bike crash, according to the county coroner.

The crash happened when the dirt bike rider was driving recklessly on Manor Street, colliding with an SUV that was trying to turn onto Caroline Street on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

Dirt bike riding in the city is illegal.

"It's just a dumb idea...Just like anything else, there's a time and place for it. Here in the city is not it," Lt. Chris Laser told WGAL News 8.

Dickinson's death was ruled an accident and no autopsy will be performed.

He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Reading Area Community College and Champs Barber School, according to his various social media profiles.

Dickinson was a barber at The Barber Room in New Holland, according to his Facebook.

He loved food, his friends and was a proud mama's boy.

Friends and family have been mourning his death on social media.

Details on his funeral and memorial services have not been made public.

