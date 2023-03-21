Lititz Man Who Faced Up To 339 Years In Jail Gets Much Lighter Sentence: DA

A 339-year sentence, for what? Well, Melvin Riehl Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, has admitted to raping children and on March 21, 2023 he got his final sentence.

Petersheim, who ironically lived on Integrity Drive, had been charged with raping and sexually assaulting four victims spanning from 2012 until 2021. Petersheim pleaded guilty to 27 charges Wednesday, according to the district attorney.

The charges stem from a child welfare report sent to the Manheim Township police department by the Lancaster County Children & Youth in Nov. 2021.

Interviews confirmed numerous instants of abuse, according to the DA.

His guilty plea was entered for the following charges:

Rape of a child (2).

Statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (3).

Unlawful contact with a minor (4).

Incest of minor (2).

Aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 (3).

Aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2).

Corruption of minors (4).

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 (4).

Indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2).

His sentencing was made by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn on March 21, 2023, according to a updated release by the DA. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick asked for a minimum of 25 years in prison while defense counsel asked for 10 years minimum, but ultimately he was given a 21 to 65 year long sentence behind bars and is required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, the DA says.

