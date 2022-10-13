Lititz Man Pleads Guilty To Charges That Could Send Him To Jail For 339 Years: DA

A 339-year sentence, for what? Well, Melvin Riehl Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, has admitted to raping children, the Lancaster County district attorney explained in a release on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Petersheim, who ironically lived on Integrity Drive, had been charged with raping and sexually assaulting four victims spanning from 2012 until 2021. Petersheim pleaded guilty to 27 charges Wednesday, according to the district attorney.

The charges stem from a child welfare report sent to the Manheim Township police department by the Lancaster County Children & Youth in Nov. 2021.

Interviews confirmed numerous instants of abuse, according to the DA.

His guilty plea was entered for the following charges:

Rape of a child (2).

Statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (3).

Unlawful contact with a minor (4).

Incest of minor (2).

Aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 (3).

Aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2).

Corruption of minors (4).

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 (4).

Indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2).

His sentencing will be made at t later time but the DA notes that the maximum sentence for these charges is 339 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.