Lancaster Rep, PA House Speaker Quarantining After COVID Exposure

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania's House Speaker and PA State Rep. Bryan Cutler of PA's 100th District covering Lancaster County.
Pennsylvania's House Speaker and PA State Rep. Bryan Cutler of PA's 100th District covering Lancaster County. Photo Credit: PA State Rep. Bryan Cutler Facebook

Pennsylvania’s House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining after being exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a statement released by his office.

Cutler was exposed over the weekend and released the following statement on Monday:

“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.

“I am able to continue virtual meetings and work from home. My district office and Harrisburg offices remain open at this time.”

Cutler is a Republican who represents PA’s 100th District covering Lancaster County.

His office continues to provide resources for Pennsylvanians regarding the pandemic.

