Lancaster Parole, Probation Officer Admits To Downloading Child Porn: DA

A Lancaster County Probation and Parole officer was arrested on child pornography-related charges on Friday, Oct. 28, the County District Attorney's office announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Deric Paul Lilly, 45, previously of the 300 block of W. Charlotte Street in Manor Township, but now living in Delaware, was charged with four felony counts of possessing child pornography and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Detectives in Lancaster County had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that was used to upload digital files depicting sexually abused children.

"The cybertip identified 22 file uploads that occurred between April 16 and April 18, 2022. Detectives utilized the IP address given to the device used to make these uploads and traced the internet account information back to Lilly. Examination of the files revealed four digital images depicting nude children, under the age of 18, engaging in a prohibited sexual act; 11 digital videos depicting nude children, under the age of 18, engaging in a prohibited sexual act which involved indecent contact; three digital videos depicting nude children, under the age of 18, engaging in a prohibited sexual act; three digital images of suspected child erotica," the DA says in the release.

Lilly's work the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole Services on 40 East King Street was searched and two Apple iPhones and an iPad Pro were seized on Oct. 7— all of which contained child pornography, according to the release.

The DA notes that the "illegal images and videos were found on Lilly’s personal devices and were not on any work-related devices issued by the County."

Lilly later admitted to downloading the photos and videos in subsequent interviews with detectives and acknowledged the downloading of the images and videos took place at his Manor Township residence.

He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.