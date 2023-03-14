Contact Us
Lancaster Man Wanted For Sex Crimes With Child, Reward Offered: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Victor Rivera.
Victor Rivera. Photo Credit: Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers

The man pictured is wanted "for multiple sex crimes against a child" the Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, March 14. 

The man is 56-year-old Victor Rivera, who is charged with the following according to police and confirmed by court records:

  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child
  • Indecent Assault of a Child
  • Unlawful Contact with a Minor
  • Corruption of Minors
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Rivera's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Det. Higgins or a working detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. 

