Lancaster Man Wanted For Sex Crimes With Child, Reward Offered: Authorities

The man pictured is wanted "for multiple sex crimes against a child" the Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, March 14.
The man is 56-year-old Victor Rivera, who is charged with the following according to police and confirmed by court records:
- Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child
- Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child
- Indecent Assault of a Child
- Unlawful Contact with a Minor
- Corruption of Minors
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Rivera's arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Det. Higgins or a working detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.
