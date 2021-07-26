Lancaster Man Threatens To Rob, Shoot Locals Unless They Drive Him To Philly; Injures Police

An intoxicated man injured an officer who was arresting him for banging on doors, screaming that he would rob and shoot people unless they drove him to Philadelphia, according to Manheim Township police.

Daniel Joseph Steinberg, III, 20, in Lititz, was arrested standing in the backyard of a home in the of the 300 block of Eden Road on Sunday around 12:27 a.m.

Manheim Township police were dispatched to the area for "unknown male in shorts was observed banging on several resident’s doors demanding a ride to Philadelphia,and threatening to rob and shoot those who refused to do so," police say.

Steinberg, III, smelled of alcohol and had no reason to be in the neighborhood.

Witnesses identified him as the man they saw but none of them knew him.

Steinberg, III, was being taken into custody for Public Drunkenness but continually stopped walking, and would yell and scream at the officers escorting him.

Then, just before he was placed inside the vehicle, an officer adjusted the handcuffs and he grabbed the officer's ring finger, and "began to twist it, bending it well beyond a normal level of dexterity," police say.

Steinberg, III has been charged with the following:

F2 Aggravated Assault on Police Officer

M3 Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime

S Public Drunkenness

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.

He has a criminal record various charges including harassment.

