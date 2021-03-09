Lancaster Man Sentenced Up To 25 Years For Stabbing Over Cigarette Lighter

A Lancaster City man has been sentenced to serve up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of stabbing a man over a lighter.

Kenneth Douglas Clark III, 27, of Lancaster has been sentenced to a term of 12.5 to 25 years after being found guilty of the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

M1 Possession of an Instrument of Crime with intent

Police were called to the stabbing in the 400 block of Beaver Street on Oct. 21, 2020.

Upon investigation it was determined that while Clark was extremely intoxicated, he stabbed another man twice after the victim told him that he did not have a lighter.

During the trial, “Clark was verbally and physically unruly before he was removed from the courtroom for the duration of the trial,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker argued that Clark was a clear danger to society and showed through his actions that he is not amenable to rehabilitation, to which Judge Totaro agreed.

There were several other factors that contributed to the sentencing including:

Clark’s actions during the incident

His demeanor in the courtroom

Assaultive behavior at Lancaster County Prison

His rejection of all programming at LCP and the DOC

His last release from DOC was four month prior to the stabbing

Sgt. Matthew Odenthal of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police investigated and filed the charges.

