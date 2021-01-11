Lancaster Man Killed In Fiery Crash ID'd, News Reports Say

A Lancaster County man died in a crash on Sunday morning, WGAL News 8 reports citing police.

East Earl Township police and the Lancaster County Coroner's office had not returned Daily Voice's requests for info placed Monday.

Terry Burholder, 79, was driving his 2010 Lexus SUV on east Division Highway in East Earl Township on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to LancasterOnline.

Burholder went through a red light and into a restaurant parking lot, striking a curb and an ice machine before continuing across the parking lot, the outlet said citing police. He hit a shed, becoming airborne— crashing into a creek, according to the police statement to LNP.

Burkholder’s SUV then slammed into a cement wall at an automotive shop, with the rear of the vehicle still in the stream, LancasterOnline reported the police statement said. The car then reportedly went up in flames.

