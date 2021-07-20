Lancaster County Man Arrested With 1K+ Child Porn Images

An East Earl Township man has been charged after over 1,000 pornographic images of children were found on his laptop and cellphone, local police say.

David Horning Martin, 28, was found with 507 images of nude children and 503 images depicting children engaged in sexual acts during a search of his home on July 1.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images child pornography being uploaded to a cell phone in the area in February.

The images were traced to Martin’s home.

After a warrant was issued, police searched Martin’s residence in July.

They found the aforementioned 1,010 pornographic images on his cellphone and laptop.

The images were allegedly, "for his sexual gratification," as he told police.

Martin has been charged with:

F3 Child Pornography

F2 Child Pornography Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (3 counts)

He was released from Lancaster County Prison on a $40,000 bond on Monday.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3 at 3 p.m.

