Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Prosecutor: NJ Boy, 14, Driving Stolen Car Shot Dead By PA Man
News

Lancaster County Coroner ID's Men Killed In Route 30 Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Route 30 in Mountville, PA.
Route 30 in Mountville, PA. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the two men killed in a two-vehicle crash along Route 30 on Sunday.

John Bray, 66, of Stevens, and Matthew Ingram, 44, of Columbia, have been identified as the drivers killed in the crash.

The crash happened across both eastbound lanes of Route 30 between Stony Battery Road and Prospect Road Mountville around 2:30 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Both men died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Information on either of their memorial or funeral services has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.