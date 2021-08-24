Lancaster County Coroner ID's Men Killed In Route 30 Crash

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the two men killed in a two-vehicle crash along Route 30 on Sunday.

John Bray, 66, of Stevens, and Matthew Ingram, 44, of Columbia, have been identified as the drivers killed in the crash.

The crash happened across both eastbound lanes of Route 30 between Stony Battery Road and Prospect Road Mountville around 2:30 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Both men died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Information on either of their memorial or funeral services has not been released.

