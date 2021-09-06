Lancaster Coroner IDs Victims Of Deadly Dump Truck Crash As Husband & Wife

The victims who died in a Lancaster County crash with a dump truck and utility pole on Monday has been identified as a married couple from Reading in their 50s.

Kevin Bertuco, 56, and Renee Bertuco, 55, were killed when their vehicle collided with a dump truck and struck a utility pole in the 2500 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m., the Lancaster County Coroner said.

Renee studied nursing at Montgomery County Community College and worked in the medical field before leaving the workforce in 2008, according to her Facebook page.

She was originally from Anaheim, California but has lived in PA since the start of her marriage to Kevin in 1986.

They are survived by their three adult children; Anthony, Jesse and Lauren; and two granddaughters.

The final cause of death has not been determined. There will be no autopsies.

