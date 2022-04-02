Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lack Of Goodwill? Woman With Unique Tattoos Stole $500 Worth Of Merchandise From PA Goodwill

Jillian Pikora
Suspect
Suspect Photo Credit: East Earl Township police

Police are hoping a woman's unique tattoos can help them identify and locate a thief who stole $500 worth of merchandise from a central Pennsylvania Goodwill.

The woman pictured stole merchandise from the Goodwill Store at 1367 Weaverland Road in East Earl Township on March 23 around 2 p.m., area police say.

She fled the scene in a U-Haul truck, according to a release by the police.

She has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back that police hope can help the public identify her and in turn will help them find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Earl Township police department at 717-355-5302.

