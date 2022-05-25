Juvenile Caught With Loaded Handgun In Central PA: Police

A juvenile was found with a loaded handgun in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 24, police say.

The 16-year-old was spotted with the gun in the waistband of his pants in the 100 block of North 6th Street around 8 p.m., according to a release by the Columbia Borough police department.

It was later revealed that the gun was a fully loaded Smith & Wesson, .380 caliber handgun, police stated in the release.

The teenage boy was arrested and charged with several violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, according to the release.

He has been committed to the Youth Intervention Center, police say.

