Irate Woman Scratches, Spits In Face Of Police Officer Issuing Speeding Ticket In PA

An irate woman damaged police equipment after she scratched and spit in the face of a police officer who was issuing her a ticket around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, authorities say.

Elizabeth Jackson, 41, of Lafayette Street in Lancaster, was stopped driving 69 mph in a 35 mph zone in a blue 2021 Subaru Forrester in the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to a release by East Lampeter Township police.

When Officer Auerback informed her of that she was being stopped for speeding, she began "yelling profanities at the Officer," police say.

Jackson grabbed her driver's license and vehicle registration away from the Officer "then spat in the Officer's face and attempted to secure herself in her vehicle," as stated in the release.

She spat in Auerbeck's face a second time when he attempted to remove her from the vehicle and place her under arrest, according to the release.

Jackson continued to assault Auerbeck— scratching his face, neck, and hands as well as ripping the Officer's radio microphone from his uniform— damaging the equipment, the release details.

With the assistance of other officers, Jackson was taken into custody and charged with a felony for aggravated assault, a misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and two summary charges for criminal mischief and exceeding the maximum speed limit, according to police and court documents.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins at 1:30 p.m. on June 10, according to her court docket.

