Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Infant Shot By 3-Year-Old In Lancaster City, Family Says

Jillian Pikora
A Lancaster Bureau of police vehicle and the 500 block of Woodward Street where the shooting happened.
A Lancaster Bureau of police vehicle and the 500 block of Woodward Street where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

An 18-month-old infant was shot by a 3-year-old relative in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the family.

Lancaster Bureau of police officers were called to the scene of a child shoot in the 500 block of Woodward Street in the City shortly after 7 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

A coroner was later called to the scene, according to dispatch, although additional information was unavailable from LCWC or the police at the time of publishing. 

The ages and relationship between the shooter and the victim was shared by the family on social media and WGAL spoke to the grandfather of the victim. 

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

