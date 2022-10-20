Infant Found In Car Full Of Bullet Holes Driven By Shot Man At Central PA Turkey Hill

A shot 21-year-old man pulled up to a Turkey Hill in central Pennsylvania in a BMW full of bullet holes with an infant in the backseat on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say.

A Turkey Hill clerk called 911 reporting that a BMW X2 hatch-back driven by a man had "pulled into the parking lot, exited the vehicle, and appeared to have sustained an injury consistent with a shooting" at 4:42 p.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional police department stated in a report on Thursday morning.

When authorities arrived at what they thought was "a shooting incident at Turkey Hill", located in the 5000 block of Main Street, in East Petersburg Borough they soon realized the shooting probably happened outside of the borough, according to the release.

While EMS cared for the young Lancaster City man's non-life-threatening wound, the police examined the bullet-riddled vehicle. They found that it belonged to a third party, the driver’s side "had been struck numerous times from an obvious shooting incident" and they "also discovered that an infant child, found unharmed, had likely been an occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident," police state in the release.

The man was taken by "ambulance for further evaluation and treatment at an area hospital," the car was towed, and the infant was taken in by family members of the victim, according to the police.

The preliminary information suggested that the injured man had dropped off a woman north of Penn Township and was returning to Lancaster with the child when the shooting occurred.

The police do not believe this shooting was domestic-related or associated with child custody, but say this man was targeted in an isolated incident and there is "no evidence to suggest any immediate danger to the public associated with the incident investigated."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the NLCRPD at (717)733-0965, submit a tip on the NLCRPD Crimewatch page at www.nlcrpd.org, or contact Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800)322-1913.

