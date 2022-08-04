‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say.

Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.

When police arrived they learned that Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, stuck the Joe Biden stickers on the gas pumps in reference to the high price of gasoline.

“A store employee approached Glazewski and told him he could not place stickers on the pumps. Glazewski reportedly got in the employee's face and began screaming at her,” as stated in the release.

The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but instead he “ran towards a store employee in an aggressive manner,” police say.

Part of this incident was captured in a video and Glazewski can be heard yelling “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” pointing to anti-Biden stickers at the pump, according to the Facebook user’s post.

The stickers had allegedly been sprayed with substance to make the stickers harder to remove, according to charging documents obtained by Lancaster Online.

While being forced into the back of a police vehicle Glazewski suffered “self-inflicted injuries” which required EMS to take him to a local hospital, according to the release.

Glazewski was charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment, on Monday, Apr. 4, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Brian E. Chudzik at 1:45 p.m. on Apr. 26, court records show.

Glazewski was serving two-years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony for Retail Theft in 2020 at the time of this incident, court records indicate. This was the third time in the last decade he had been convicted and sentenced to probation for Retail Theft, according to court documents.

