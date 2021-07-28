Human Remains May Have Been Found In The Susquehanna River In Lancaster County

A boater in Lancaster County may have found human remains in the Susquehanna River over the weekend, according to local authorities.

The boater was traveling along the river near Conoy Township by Ely Island when they found what is believed to be human remains on July 25 around 1:15 p.m.

Items found include:

3 large bones

Jeans

Brown leather belt

Fishing lure

BIC lighter

Small silver pocket knife

The items have been turned over to the Lancaster County Coroner's office to try to identify who, if anyone, the bones may be.

Anyone with information in regards to this case, is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.