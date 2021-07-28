Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Human Remains May Have Been Found In The Susquehanna River In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Ely Island near Conoy Township in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.
Ely Island near Conoy Township in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.

A boater in Lancaster County may have found human remains in the Susquehanna River over the weekend, according to local authorities.

The boater was traveling along the river near Conoy Township by Ely Island when they found what is believed to be human remains on July 25 around 1:15 p.m.

Items found include:

  • 3 large bones
  • Jeans
  • Brown leather belt
  • Fishing lure
  • BIC lighter
  • Small silver pocket knife

The items have been turned over to the Lancaster County Coroner's office to try to identify who, if anyone, the bones may be.

Anyone with information in regards to this case, is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

