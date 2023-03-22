Homeless Man Sexually Abused Child While On Probation, Lancaster Police Say

A 42-year-old homeless man is being sought by police after sexually assaulting a child multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

James Edward Bell Jr. has a criminal record of hazardous conduct and driving under the influence, the latter of which he was convict of in York County in Sept. 2022 and was serving six month probation during the first rape of a child happened, in Feb. 2023, as detailed in court records.

For the repeated child sex abuse Bell has been charged with:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Victim under 16

Corruption of Minors

Endangering the Welfare of Children

Indecent Assault (2 Counts)

He is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, he is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 205 lbs, according to police.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300 and ask for Det. Higgins or to call the county crime stoppers at (800)-322-1913.

