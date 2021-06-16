GUILTY! Lancaster Man Who Paid Child He Abused $5 For Silence, Will Serve Up To 20 Years

An Elizabethtown man will serve up to 20 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney.

Jesus DeJesus-Gonzalez has been sentenced to serve 10-20 years in a state correctional institution followed by 3 years of probation on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Intimidation of a Witness, Corruption of Minors and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

His crimes started in March of 2018, when DeJesus-Gonzalez sexually assaulted the child as she slept in the basement of her home.

During the assault, DeJesus-Gonzalez told the victim that he would give her $5 dollars if she did not tell anyone, which he did the next morning before she went to school.

As part of the sentence, DeJesus-Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for life.

The sentence of 10-20 years was the maximum allowed by law for the Aggravated Indecent Assault charge.

The Assistant District Attorney argued that consecutive sentences for the Intimidation, Corruption and Unlawful Contact counts were warranted given DeJesus-Gonzalez’s exploitation of the close relationship he had with the victim over her life.

