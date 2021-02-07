Contact Us
GUILTY! Lancaster County Man Who Raped Unconscious Girl, 14, Awaits Sentencing

Jillian Pikora
Denzel Saladeen Nichols.
Denzel Saladeen Nichols. Photo Credit: East Hempfield PD

A 25-year-old Lancaster County man was convicted of raping an unconscious 14-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Denzel Saladeen Nichols, of Columbia, has been found guilty of the following:

  • Rape (F1)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (F2)
  • Statutory Sexual Assault (F2)
  • Corruption of Minors (F3)
  • Corruption of Minors (M1)
  • Indecent Assault (M2)

When the victim was 16-years-old she told East Hempfield police the events of that lead up to her March 2018 rape.

She met Nichols at Mountville Park where he gave her alcohol and marijuana, according to area police.

Nichols drove her to a home in the 400 block of Estelle Drive, molesting her during the drive-- raping her at the home after she passed out.

Nichols remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail while awaiting sentencing.

