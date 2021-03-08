GOT HER! Woman Who Attacked EMTs, Arrested In Lancaster County

A Lancaster County woman who attacked Emergency Medical Technicians in an ambulance has been arrested, according to Manheim Township police.

A warrant was issued for Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia, on July 23 in connection to an assault, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Hineline was charged with two felonies for an aggravated assault that occurred on Chester Road at Fruitville Pike on July 5 at 5 p.m.

Hineline punched one EMT in the stomach and arms, and struck the other EMT in the chin with a metal clip.

Hineline turned herself in to authorities on July 29.

She was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

