Gas Leak Forces Evacuation Of 100 People At Central PA Urgent Care Facility: Police

Nearly 100 people were evacuated from a medical facility due to a gas leak on Tuesday morning, according to a release by police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported smell of gas at an urgent care facility located at 51 Peters Road off Lititz Pike on at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to the police.

Several people inside reported the smell of gas and indicated they may be experiencing symptoms related to exposure, police say.

Warwick Township fire personnel and UGI investigated and preliminarily believed the cause was a faulty heating unit, located on the roof of the facility, according to the release.

Maintenance worked to correct the issue within an hour.

There is no word on the status of the people who experienced any symptoms.

