Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Gas Leak Forces Evacuation Of 100 People At Central PA Urgent Care Facility: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Urgent care facility located at 51 Peters Road in Lancaster County.
Urgent care facility located at 51 Peters Road in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional police department

Nearly 100 people were evacuated from a medical facility due to a gas leak on Tuesday morning, according to a release by police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported smell of gas at an urgent care facility located at 51 Peters Road off Lititz Pike on at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to the police.

Several people inside reported the smell of gas and indicated they may be experiencing symptoms related to exposure, police say.

Warwick Township fire personnel and UGI investigated and preliminarily believed the cause was a faulty heating unit, located on the roof of the facility, according to the release.

Maintenance worked to correct the issue within an hour.

There is no word on the status of the people who experienced any symptoms.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.